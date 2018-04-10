Momentum Group AB (publ): Momentum Group acquires Profilmakarna in Södertälje

TriffiQ Företagsprofilering AB ("TriffiQ"), a subsidiary in the Momentum Group, has today acquired all of the shares in Profilmakarna AB in Södertälje. The acquisition enables the formation of a leading player in profile clothing, promotional products and workwear in Stockholm and Södertälje. Profilmakarna generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 25 and has eight employees.

Since the company was founded in 2001, Profilmakarna has worked to strengthen the brands of its customer companies by providing profile clothing, promotional products and workwear. The company has a professional store and showroom in Södertälje, and its customers mainly comprise industrial and service companies. Thanks to the partnership with TriffiQ, both companies' customers will be offered an even more comprehensive range of products for efficient and successful company profiling. In accordance with Momentum Group's philosophy of decentralised business responsibility, Profilmakarna will continue to operate as a strong independent company.

Closing takes place in conjunction with the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal impact on Momentum Group's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, 10 April 2018

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President & CEO - Tel: +46 10 454 54 70

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / e-mail: mats.karlqvist@momentum.group

This information was submitted for publication on 10 April 2018 at 14:00 p.m. CET.

Momentum Group is one of the leading resellers of industrial consumables and components, service and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 5.5 billion and approximately 1,600 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

