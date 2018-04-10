OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/10/18 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, announced today that it has appointed Gregory Drohan to its board of directors effective April 10, 2018.

The company will nominate Mr. Drohan for election at Tetra's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Chairman Andre Rancourt welcomes Mr. Drohan to the board and comments, "We are pleased to welcome Greg as a new Independent director to the Tetra board. His extensive experience as a senior executive and marketer in the consumer products space will bring tremendous vision and skills to the execution and development of the Tetra Bio-Pharma growth strategy."

"These are exciting times at Tetra and having Greg join us at this pivotal moment in the history of cannabis and its consumption is a tremendous win." said Guy Chamberland, Interim CEO and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma.

"I am excited to be joining the board of Tetra and to be involved with a leading company in an industry that is shaping the future of health care. I can't wait to put my experience to work alongside Guy and his team of professionals at Tetra," added Greg Drohan.

Gregory Drohan's committee appointments will be determined immediately following his election to the board at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Gregory Drohan

Until 2013, Greg Drohan was President of the board of Church and Dwight Canada Corp. While with Church and Dwight Canada, Drohan successfully merged the Church & Dwight and Carter-Horner businesses which lead to the doubling of sales revenue and achieved #1 market share on brands such as Trojans, Oxi Clean, First Response, Rub A535 and Arm & Hammer. Following his successful 40-year career in the consumer products sector Mr. Drohan has established a management consulting practice. His previous board experiences include President on the Board of Church and Dwight and director of the Ryerson University Alumni Relations Board. Drohan holds an MBA from York University and a BBM from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

