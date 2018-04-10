

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production declined in February, while retail sales growth eased further, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 4.3 percent rise In January.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output plunged 14.2 percent over the year, while manufacturing production advanced by 1.0 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production slid 1.5 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.5 percent.



The agency also revealed that construction output increased 4.1 percent annually in February, while it dipped 13.9 percent from last month.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade increased at a slower pace of 3.1 percent yearly in February, after a 4.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



