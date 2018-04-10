D4T4 Solutions achieved a record number of bookings for the second half of the data solutions provider's financial year ending 31 March. The AIM traded outfit secured a number of contracts in the final quarter including Celebrus data collection software contracts with multiple unnamed parties including a major Japanese car manufacturer, a Taiwanese bank and two major online retailers in the UK. D4T4's chief executive, Peter Kear, said: "We are delighted in our trading for the second half of the ...

