

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft announced the company considers a further development of the management structure of the Group which could also include a change in the position of the chairman of the Board of Management. Volkswagen said, on the basis of these considerations, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is currently in discussions with certain members of the Supervisory Board and of the Board of Management.



The company noted that Matthias Müller showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX