

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat again Tuesday morning as U.S. stocks were poised for another attempt at a rebound.



Yesterdays rally on Wall Street fizzled but markets are in good mood today after China's leader Xi promised to open up their markets to more foreign products.



'In a world aspiring for peace and development, the Cold War and zero-sum mentality look even more out of place,' said Xi.



Still, markets will be cautious after the FBI's seizure of records held by Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer for Trump.



Gold was up 80 cents at $1340/oz.



The Labor Department's Producer Price Index - Final Demand will be published at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.1 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade data for February is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 1.1 percent up from 0.8 percent growth in January.



