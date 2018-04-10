

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced several executive appointments as the company implements its leadership succession plan.



Last month, Debra Reed announced her plans to step down as Sempra Energy's chief executive officer and president May 1, and fully retire as chairman December 1. The company previously announced that Jeffrey Martin was appointed her successor as Sempra Energy's chief executive officer and Joseph Householder, her successor as Sempra Energy's president, both effective May 1. Martin currently is Sempra Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer. Householder currently is Sempra Energy's corporate group president of infrastructure businesses.



Today, the company announced that Householder also has been appointed Sempra Energy's chief operating officer, effective May 1. Also, effective immediately, Dennis V. Arriola has been appointed Sempra Energy's chief strategy officer and executive vice president of external affairs and South America. Previously, Arriola was Sempra Energy's executive vice president of corporate strategy and external affairs, and now has added responsibility for oversight of the company's South American operations.



In addtion, Trevor Mihalik has been appointed Sempra Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer and Peter R. Wall, the company's vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, both effective May 1.



Mihalik has more than 27 years of financial experience in the energy industry, with extensive knowledge of capital markets, financial reporting, accounting, treasury, market risk, credit risk and settlements, as well as contract administration and systems. He joined Sempra Energy in 2012 as controller and chief accounting officer and was promoted to senior vice president in 2013.



Previously, Mihalik was senior vice president of finance at a U.S. subsidiary of Iberdrola S.A.. Prior to that, he was vice president of finance for Chevron Natural Gas and also served as its vice president of finance and chief financial officer for a natural gas marketing, trading and storage joint venture. Mihalik spent the first nine years of his career working in Houston and London in the energy practice of PwC.



Wall, currently vice president and chief financial officer for Sempra Energy's domestic infrastructure businesses, will report to Mihalik, when they both assume their new roles May 1. Previously, Wall was vice president and chief financial officer for Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, a predecessor to Sempra Energy's renewable energy and natural gas businesses. He joined Sempra Energy as assistant controller in 2012 after a 14-year career with Ernst & Young LLP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX