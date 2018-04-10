The "Belgium Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2013 2022) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 85.4 billion by 2022.

The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5% during 2013-2017. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 17.4 billion in 2017, posting a CAGR of 2.6% during review period.

This report provides data, analyses and opinion on construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in building infrastructure construction industry.

Report Scope

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of buildings

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3)

Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical pharmaceutical

Metal material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Belgium Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Belgium Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4 Belgium Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

5 Belgium Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

6 Belgium Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

7 Belgium Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

8 Belgium Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

9 Belgium Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

10 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

