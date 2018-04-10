The German thin-film module maker was forced to start the proceedings after an order from a major customer was canceled.German thin-film solar module manufacturer Calyxo GmbH filed for insolvency at the District Court of Dessau today. The court appointed attorney Lucas Flöther as the company's provisional insolvency administrator. "The filing for insolvency has no impact on the current business operations," emphasized Flöther of the law firm Flöther & Wissing. He will now examine all options for restructuring and will get a more accurate picture of the economic situation of the company. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...