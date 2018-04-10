Makes companywide data security investigations faster and easier by providing visibility to all file activity across every endpoint

Code42,a leading provider of information security solutions, today announced the launch of its new Code42 Forensic File Search product. By delivering near real-time answers to complicated data security questions, Code42 Forensic File Search helps security, IT and compliance professionals dramatically reduce the time it takes to investigate, respond to and recover from data security incidents. The company will showcase the product in its booth during the RSA Conference 2018, which takes place April 16-20 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

When security incidents such as data leaks, malware attacks or phishing scams -strike, teams from security, IT and compliance are under pressure to investigate and respond to them as quickly as possible. By collecting file metadata and events from endpoints and making them searchable via the cloud, Code42 Forensic File Search enables security teams to get comprehensive answers to challenging questions in seconds versus days or weeks. Examples of incident-related questions include:

Does known malware have, or has it ever had, a foothold in our environment?

Has a particular crypto-mining agent been installed on our employees' computers? Who has it now?

What endpoints have or had copies of our company's most sensitive files?

What files did an employee download or delete in the months before resigning?

What non-sanctioned collaboration applications are present in our environment?

"Code42 Forensic File Search is a game changer for security professionals," said Mark Ruchie, Code42 Security Advisory Board member, and vice president and chief information security officer at Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions. "It quickly and easily drills down into the details of high-risk data movement. Through one holistic view, it offers the context security teams need to respond to a wide range of cyber threats and disruptions."

"Responding to cyberattacks takes too long, exposing organizations to greater risks and climbing costs," said Joe Payne, president and chief executive officer of Code42. "By collecting, analyzing and indexing file events, Code42 Forensic File Search helps organizations shrink time-to-response windows. Our new product provides visibility to where data lives and moves across all endpoints in seconds. In the months ahead, we will extend this same visibility to data held in cloud applications, including Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Box and Slack."

Security, IT and compliance professionals can use Code42 Forensic File Search to:

Silently and continuously collect forensic details on endpoint files and file events, such as creating, modifying, moving and deleting, with a single endpoint app;

Gather current and historical file events and metadata details, including MD5 hashes, date ranges, and file types and paths; and

Search and investigate file activity across all endpoints in an organization in seconds via the cloud even when the endpoints are offline.

With the introduction of Code42 Forensic File Search, the company has significantly advanced its security capabilities for the enterprise. The new product builds on the 2017 launch of its Code42 File Exfiltration Detection product, which addresses the problem of departing employees who move files to external drives and cloud services.

To learn more about Code42 and see product demonstrations, attend the company's Café Meet-Up, which is being held during RSA in its booth (#2013) in the Moscone Center South Expo on April 18, between 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Additional booth hours include:

April 16: 5 7 p.m.

April 17: 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

April 18: 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

April 19: 10 a.m. 3 p.m.

Code42

Code42, a leading provider of information security solutions, secures the ideas of more than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education. Because Code42 collects and indexes every version of every file, the company offers security, legal and IT teams total visibility and recovery of data -wherever it lives and moves. With real-time alerts and forensics, these teams can easily detect, investigate and rapidly recover from any data incident, such as ransomware, lost or stolen devices, and insider threats. Supported by a global state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, the Code42 platform safeguards hundreds of petabytes of data and helps organizations comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com.

