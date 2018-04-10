Study data will be used for CE mark registration and FDA submission

Hemovent GmbH announced today that it has commenced a GLP in vivo study for the long-term (7 days) use of its novel and portable artificial lung technology platform, designed for a wide range of indications from ExtraCorporeal CO 2 Removal (ECCO2R) to ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS)

These types of applications are also referred to as ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO): the establishment of an artificial external blood circuit with a portable pump and gas exchanger system in order to support the lung function only or even establish a full cardiopulmonary bypass. ECMO as a temporary "artificial lung" either provides respiratory support to patients whose lungs are so damaged that they cannot perform their function, or as a temporary "life support system" and takes over the heart function in case of an acute heart failure.

"We will use these study results for CE mark registration this year and the FDA submission," said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of Hemovent. "Completing this study will represent a significant milestone for Hemovent toward developing technology that is positioned to disrupt a billion-dollar market, whose standard therapy is complex to use, costly to purchase, and not portable.

"We expect that when Hemovent is commercially available later this year, it will dramatically improve and simplify ECMO usage not only for life support applications (ECLS) but also as an effective therapy for respiratory failure indications including ECCO2R protocols," added Lenz.

Hemovent GmbH is an emerging medical device company that has developed the world's smallest and first self-contained fully portable artificial lung for ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) /ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) applications designed to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.

CAUTION: The Hemovent ECMO/ ECLS System is not approved for human use.

