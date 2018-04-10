

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Producer Price Index - Final Demand will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.1 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 106.99 against the yen, 0.9543 against the franc, 1.2362 against the euro and 1.4181 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



