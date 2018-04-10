

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index rose by 0.3 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



