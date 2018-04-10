Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the gastritis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat gastritis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005969/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on drug development pipeline for gastritis from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Gastritis market overview

Mucosa is the membrane lining that covers the surface of internal organs and body cavities. Mucosa membrane found in stomach and intestine is called as gastric mucosa. Special cells are present in the gastric mucosa, which are responsible for the production of enzymes and acid. These enzymes help in the breakdown of ingested food for digestion.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "Gastritis is the inflammation of gastric mucosa. Mucus, which is secreted by mucosa, protects the lining of the stomach from acid. The production of acid, enzymes, and mucus decreases during the inflammation of stomach lining."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Gastritis segmentation

This market research report segments the gastritis market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and combination therapy, RoA (oral and unspecified), therapeutic modalities (small molecules and biomolecules), targets for drugs under development (siglec-8, cholecystokinin (CCK) B receptor, 5-hydroxytryptamine-3 or seretonin receptor, and unspecific), MoA (CCK B receptor antagonist, 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, undefined), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, unknown, active not recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder. All the molecules that are being investigated are monotherapy in the current pipeline. In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substance in through the mouth. About 67% of the total RoA are being developed for oral administration.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005969/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com