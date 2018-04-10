Early Equity Plc - Interim Results

9th April 2018

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Interim Results

Executive Director's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results for the Company for the six month period ended 28th February 2018.

Results and Review of Business

The loss for the period was GBP109,865 (2017: GBP66,791) representing a loss per share of 0.01p (2017: 0.01p). Although the accounts show a loss for the period, the Company raised a total of £705,000 cash in the period and significantly increased the balance sheet.

The value of our investment portfolio increased to GBP 1,013,769 (2017: GBP 594,436) due to further investments. Following our announcement on the 14th August 2017 (pre-review period) in which we announced the acquisition of a 4% stake in Early Infinity holdings Sdn Bhd ('EI Holdings'), on the 8th November 2017 the Company announced additional investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd ('Yicom'), where we acquired an additional 15% by way of share swap, raising our total stake to 47.14%.

On the 15th December 2017 we announced investments of £60,000 in Truspine Technologies Limited and £35,000 in Farina Investments Limited by way of subsrciption.

Post Balance Sheet Events

There have been no material events, transactions or developments within the post balance sheet period.

Outlook

The Company is pleased to report that Yicom has continued to increase its network and sales volumes. The growth is represented by increased sales in Malaysia and also by EI Holdings expanding their global network of sales agents. EI Holdings are now operational in Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.

The Company continues to seek further acquisitions that meet its investment criteria and intend to raise additional monies in the future to fund suitable investment opportunities.

The Company's investment strategy is to invest in early stage, small to medium high-growth enterprises around the world. The Directors will continue to evaluate suitable investments opportunities.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Chua Siew Lian

Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR SIX MONTHS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2018

6 months to

28 February 2018 6 months to

29 February 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GBP GBP TURNOVER/DIVIDEND INCOME 16,014 - OTHER INCOME - - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (88,348) (49,820) OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES (34,342) (16,331) FINANCE COSTS (3,189) (640) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (109,865) (66,791) INCOME TAX - (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (109,865) (66,791) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) Loss on fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets - - Reclassification of fair value gain on disposal

of available-for-sale financial assets - - OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (109,865) (66,791) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.01)p (0.01)p

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2017 6 months to

28 February 2018 6 months to

29 February 2017 GBP GBP INVESTMENTS Available-for-sale financial assets 1,013,769 594,436 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 6,127 6,086 Cash and cash equivalents 428,837 46,927 Other Recievables 98,361 - 533,325 53,013 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 100 (8,450) Accrued Expenses 5,250 (5,350) (8,450) NET CURRENT ASSETS / (LIABILITIES) 527,975 44,563 NET ASSETS 1,541,744 638,999 REPRESSENTING:- Share capital 972,123 809,623 Share premium 1,496,090 683,590 2,468,213 1,493,213 Fair value reserve 133,364 49,031 Accumulated losses (1,059,833) (903,245) SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS 1,541,744 638,999

The interim financial information for the six months ended 28 February 2018 is neither audited nor reviewed, but has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2017.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

