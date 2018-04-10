Saudi Ministry of Justice Now Issues Power of Attorney Documents Within Just 10 Minutes

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Processing time slashed by 45%, as ministry continues to deliver on efficiency pledge

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice today announced that it had reduced the processing time for power of attorney applications to just 10 minutes, in accordance with the efficiency directives of National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

"My last visit to the notary department was extremely impressive", said Mohammad bin Saif, a Saudi businessman, during a discussion on the ministry's latest leap forward in its drive to increase efficiency. "The whole journey of issuing a power of attorney document for myself took less than 10 minutes, from the moment I entered the notary department's door until I received my papers and left the building".

Progress on power of attorney processing is just the latest example of how the ministry of justice has been working to accelerate processes and procedures in furtherance of the objectives of the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure all our NTP plans and objectives are in place, so we can deliver a future in which our nation's judicial infrastructure is more open and efficient," says the Ministry of Justice. "We have already connected the ministry to 22 governmental entities. We are looking to have a fully integrated system that will greatly enhance the performance of our courts."

The official launch of commercial courts with clearly defined roles, operations and functions is a clear indication of the kingdom's determination to support the private sector and investors, as the country boldly moves to diversify its economy away from oil dependency.

The government's transformation programs have also been well received by the international community. According to the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2018 report, Saudi Arabia is ranked second among G20 countries, in implementing reforms and improving the business climate. The kingdom's economic initiatives have been lauded as a major development over a short period of time.

The World Bank's excellence ranking included areas in which the Ministry of Justice has played a role, such as increased efficiency, the facilitation of online services and the reduction in processing time. The ministry's efforts have encouraged many investors, both locally and globally, to feel more confident about Saudi Arabia's investment climate, which is expected to lead to greater economic stability for the nation in the longer term and contribute to accomplishing vision 2030.

For more information, please visit the Saudi ministry of justice website on: www.moj.gov.sa/en or the twitter account @mojksa_e