Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age's Women To Watch

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CCO of Publicis Italy, Cristiana Boccassini, has been recognised in Ad Age's line up of Women To Watch Europe 2018. The prestigious list recognises 'outstanding executives who are making a difference in the marketing, advertising and media industries...(and the) achievements of women challenging the status quo with their approaches to creative work, marketing and business building.'

Cristiana is the only Italian female creative to achieve such extensive international recognition through her work and leadership, winning 53 Cannes Lions amongst many other international awards. She will appear on this year's D&AD and Clio juries.

She joined Publicis Italy as Executive Creative Director in 2011, together with her creative partner Bruno Bertelli. In their first year, the team were named members of the International Creative Board of Publicis Worldwide. Two years later, they were appointed Global Creative Directors on the global Heineken account after winning the global account for the network. Cristiana has been leading creative across key campaigns for global clients including Heineken, Diesel, Renault and Nestlé. Since her arrival in 2011, she has worked tirelessly alongside Bruno to build the reputation of Publicis and to transform a local agency into a global hub, which can create and adapt work for international clients. In reflection of her achievements, she was promoted to CCO of Publicis Italy this year and stepping up to cover both the Milan and Rome offices.

"We couldn't be more pleased with our Women to Watch Europe Class of 2018," says Judann Pollack, deputy editor of Ad Age. "Not only are their accomplishments great within their own companies, this group of women are breaking boundaries to create a more inclusive and equal workplace within the industry at large."

Cristiana added: "I am honoured to be recognised by Ad Age, alongside a list of outstanding leaders. Creative leadership to me is about encouraging and supporting creative teams to excel in what they believe is possible. We have built a great international talent pool at Publicis Italy and throughout the journey, I feel it has been critical to empower the creative teams with strategic clarity and creative structure to liberate their creative thinking and equip them with the confidence to dare".

