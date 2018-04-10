Nexteer Expands Strategic Software Investment & Global Team

Plans New Software Center in India, Supplements Global Software Team in US, Poland & China

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive expands its strategic software investment and global software team by announcing intention to open a Software Center in India. The Software Center will be the latest addition to the Company's global software team that operates under one digital roof with locations in Saginaw, US; Tychy, Poland; and Suzhou, China.

Nexteer's Global Technical Center in Saginaw - in tandem with regional Technical Centers in Tychy and Suzhou will continue focusing on upstream software development and R&D innovation. Meanwhile, the new Software Center in India will focus on downstream software production and validation ensuring quality and compliance with regulations.

"Nexteer's software business model and our enhanced global team structure is based on delivering innovative software solutions with speed, flexibility and seamless vehicle integration for our global automotive OEM customers. The role of software in vehicles - and especially in safety-critical steering - is evolving quickly. Consequently, automotive OEMs' need for Nexteer's smart software solutions to their complex challenges has grown exponentially," said Geoff Krieger, Executive Director of Electronic Systems and Software, Nexteer Automotive.

NEXTEER CAPITALIZES, INVESTS IN GROWING SOFTWARE TREND

Nexteer views its software and electronics capabilities among its key differentiators and expects market demand for its software expertise to grow. Consequently, Nexteer is scouting locations in India for its Software Center and will continue investing in software capabilities over the next several years.

Industry analysts agree. "Electronics and software are key differentiators in future growth areas... The ADAS and AD automotive component market will strongly grow providing an increasing revenue pool mainly for software focused suppliers...intelligent systems integrated with ADAS are expected to offer growth potential within respective domains (e.g., steering...)," LAZARD Roland-Berger's Global Automotive Supplier Study 2018.

Pricewaterhouse Cooper's 2018 report, Five Trends Transforming the Automotive Industry, concurs - highlighting companies that invest in software applications will be "rewarded with strong growth."

SOFTWARE'S ROLE IN NEXTEER'S SAFETY-CRITICAL STEERING SYSTEMS

Nexteer's software plays a safety-critical role - including cyber security - in its products such as Steer-by-Wire (SbW) and Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) that are key gateway technologies for advanced safety functions and automated driving.

"It's all about safety and performance. As vehicle technology evolves to include varying levels of advanced safety features and increasing levels of autonomous driving, our steering software ensures the safety net is 'always on' in our Steer-by-Wire and Advanced Electric Power Steering Systems. In addition to our hardware redundancies, our software is built for simultaneous, multi-path processing to strengthen this safety net," said Krieger.

"Software also plays a key role in cyber security. We not only design hardware modules on the semi-conductor level for cyber-secure steering, we also design software structures with multiple layers that identify and authorize information and command flow between the steering system and other controllers. As vehicles adopt more advanced electronics to enable automated driving, internet connectivity and V2X communication, Nexteer's cyber-secure steering technologies become even more critical."

As Nexteer continues adding functionality and advanced safety features to its steering systems - the number of lines of code required is astounding: 14.3 Million lines of code required in Nexteer's SbW; and 4.3 Million lines of code required in Nexteer's EPS - compared to 400,000 lines of code required in the first space shuttle.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive - A Leader in Intuitive Motion Control - is a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns and driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company's global workforce of over 13,500 serves more than 50 customers in every major region of the world. The company has 24 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Nexteer Automotive's customers include BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

