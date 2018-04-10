sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,83 Euro		-0,072
-1,47 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
10.04.2018 | 14:57
PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, April 9

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information:2.3 Major shareholding notifications

The following notification was received by the Company on 6 April 2018.

Katie Lewis

Assistant Secretary

9 April 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:GKN plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameGoldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London
EC4A 2BB, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:04/04/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):06/04/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.70%5.51%7.21%1,718,840,823
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		1.78%5.61%7.39%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB003064650829,021,2441.69%
US3617556069210,0150.01%
SUBTOTAL 8. A29,231,2591.70%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Securities LendingOpen2,906,0280.17%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 12,906,0280.17%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Refer to the annexure
SUBTOTAL 8.B.291,789,2735.34%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs
International		5.34%6.78%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
GS Investment Strategies, LLC
Goldman Sachs
Investment Partners GP, LLC
Global Long Short Partners Master LP
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A






11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:
RegOpsEMEA-RnM@gs.com

Place of completionLondon
Date of completion06/04/2018

Annexure
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/Conversion periodxiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Swap26-Apr-2018Cash 45,000,0002.62%
Swap17-Dec-2019Cash 22,897,9461.33%
Swap03-Sep-2019Cash 14,973,0800.87%
Swap03-Sep-2019Cash 7,073,1120.41%
CFD05-Apr-2028Cash 702,6450.04%
Swap07-Apr-2020Cash 598,5230.03%
CFD19-Jan-2028Cash 169,4160.01%
CFD19-Jan-2028Cash 138,1960.01%
CFD04-Apr-2028Cash 92,5170.01%
Swap30-Jul-2019Cash 78,8530.005%
CFD27-Feb-2023Cash 22,4590.001%
Swap07-Apr-2020Cash 13,0660.001%
CFD27-Feb-2023Cash 8,9810.001%
Swap07-Apr-2020Cash 8,0410.0005%
CFD27-Feb-2023Cash 6,1880.0004%
CFD06-May-2027Cash 5,8560.0003%
CFD14-Jan-2028Cash 3940.00002%
Total Number of voting rights and percentage of voting rights 91,789,2735.34%
Additional information: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

