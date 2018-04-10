Clarke Wolfe Joins FANDOM in New Host Role

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --FANDOM today announced the hiring of esteemed entertainment media personality Clarke Wolfe in the role of FANDOM Host. In this newly created position, Wolfe will serve as the lead host for the brand's flagship multi-weekly show, FANDOM News, as well as host and develop upcoming FANDOM video series. FANDOM is a leading global entertainment media brand that attracts an audience of almost 200 million monthly global uniques*.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Clarke to the FANDOM team in this pivotal position," said Vice President of Video Strategy and Operations Neha Tiwari. "She is uniquely qualified to help elevate our premium video content offering. Clarke is an embodiment of the FANDOM brand - a passionate, knowledgeable fan with a distinctive point of view. She is deeply committed to telling fan-centric stories in compelling, creative, visual ways and has an incredible ability to create strong connections with audiences and partners alike."

In addition to playing a core role in FANDOM's regular slate of video programming, Wolfe will also host FANDOM's live stage presence and broadcasts at staple brand events like E3, San Diego Comic-Con, and New York Comic-Con. She will be based out of FANDOM's Santa Monica, California office.

A prominent and enthusiastic voice in fan culture, Wolfe brings 10 years of industry experience to FANDOM. She has previously worked with entertainment media powerhouses such as Nerdist Industries, Syfy, FOX, and Complex Media in positions including correspondent, and video discussion, podcast and live show host and showrunner. She is highly regarded for her work at fan-driven events, on the popular digital horror show, Collider Nightmares, and on entertainment debate and trivia competition shows, like Screen Junkies Movie Fights and Schmoes Know Movie Trivia Schmoedown. Wolfe also served as Editor-in-Chief of Amy Poehler's Smart Girls.

Wolfe's appointment marks an important milestone in FANDOM's aggressive video content strategy. Kristin Van De Yar of IGN Entertainment and Maker Studios will also be joining the company as Video Partnerships Manager in April, a new role focused on building strategic video partnerships with creators, brands and multi-channel networks. The fast-growing video team is lead by Tiwari, formerly of YouTube.

FANDOM is number one among Teens (P13-17), Young Adults (P18-24), Millennials (P18-34) and Adults (P18-49)**. For more information about FANDOM, visit: www.fandom.com and @getfandom. To download the free FANDOM app for iPhone and Android mobile devices, visit: www.fandom.com/apple and www.fandom.com/android.

About FANDOM:

Wikia, Inc.'s FANDOM is a global entertainment media brand powered by fan passion. Driven by a mission to make fans better fans, FANDOM is a home to explore, contribute to and celebrate the world of pop culture through comprehensive fan-expert knowledge, news and feature-based multi-platform content, and discussion.

FANDOM is available atwww.fandom.com and at fans' fingertips through a personalized FANDOM app on iOS and Android. FANDOM has a global audience of almost 200 million monthly uniques (Google Analytics, Quantcast, January 2018) and represents more than 400,000 communities.

FANDOM operates internationally with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Sydney, Germany, Singapore and Poland.

