Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 9 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 26,479 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.9891

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,419,901,077 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,419,901,077 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2 26.00 16:29:00 London Stock Exchange 3107 26.00 16:27:56 London Stock Exchange 2635 26.00 16:27:02 London Stock Exchange 3193 26.00 16:27:02 London Stock Exchange 572 26.00 16:27:02 London Stock Exchange 1307 26.00 16:21:15 London Stock Exchange 1252 26.00 16:15:41 London Stock Exchange 1815 26.00 15:47:06 London Stock Exchange 694 26.00 15:43:36 London Stock Exchange 3058 26.00 15:38:26 London Stock Exchange 280 26.00 15:32:42 London Stock Exchange 2825 26.00 15:32:34 London Stock Exchange 1105 25.90 15:16:39 London Stock Exchange 1781 25.90 15:16:36 London Stock Exchange 43 26.00 11:11:26 London Stock Exchange 2109 26.00 11:11:26 London Stock Exchange 701 26.00 11:08:12 London Stock Exchange

