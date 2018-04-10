sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, April 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:9 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):26,479
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.9891

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,419,901,077 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,419,901,077 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
226.0016:29:00London Stock Exchange
310726.0016:27:56London Stock Exchange
263526.0016:27:02London Stock Exchange
319326.0016:27:02London Stock Exchange
57226.0016:27:02London Stock Exchange
130726.0016:21:15London Stock Exchange
125226.0016:15:41London Stock Exchange
181526.0015:47:06London Stock Exchange
69426.0015:43:36London Stock Exchange
305826.0015:38:26London Stock Exchange
28026.0015:32:42London Stock Exchange
282526.0015:32:34London Stock Exchange
110525.9015:16:39London Stock Exchange
178125.9015:16:36London Stock Exchange
4326.0011:11:26London Stock Exchange
210926.0011:11:26London Stock Exchange
70126.0011:08:12London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


