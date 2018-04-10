Dubai's Top Luxury Developer Omniyat in Hong Kong for Exclusive Roadshow

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dubai's top luxury developer will establish its first presence in Hong Kong this weekend as it kicks-off its global roadshow.

Omniyat, a Dubai-based luxury real estate company behind several of the emirate's most high-end developments, will set-up a display in The Langham Hong Kong on Friday 13th April, from 7 pm. Hong Kong is the first stop on Omniyat's global roadshow to meet new investors.

Omniyat is well-known in Dubai for its luxury residential and commercial buildings including One Palm, the most exclusive address on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, and The Opus designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid.

Over the past 12 months Omniyat has also expanded into the luxury hospitality sector, announcing partnerships with both Hong Kong-based Langham Hospitality Group and the famous London brand Dorchester Collection.

The arrival of the first The Langham hotel in the Middle East, which includes luxury serviced residences Langham Place, has already generated significant interest from Hong Kong and China-based buyers.

Mahdi Amjad, executive chairman and CEO at Omniyat, said: "We knew that bringing The Langham brand to Dubai would be a game changer in terms of quality and heritage in the Middle East market. What is fascinating is the impact the brand has in the Far East - the esteem in which it is held is incredible. To invest in such a prestigious brand and even live in Langham Place Residences, Downtown Dubai, is a rare opportunity.

"Omniyat offers many unique investment opportunities with projects that have been designed by leading artists and architects in Dubai's most prime positions. The whole world knows The Palm Jumeirah but only a few could live in the opulence and prime positioning that One Palm offers. The Opus by Zaha Hadid is another incredible opportunity to invest in a project so unique and so special - designed by one of the most creative minds the industry has ever seen."

Established in 2005, Omniyat has a strong track record for delivering high quality projects, with a development portfolio of over $6.2 billion.