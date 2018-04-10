VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In partnership with the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong & Macao, VFS Global announces the launch of its new Visa Application Centre, effective 10 April 2018, to serve the growing demand of travellers to Finland.

Inaugurated on 10 April 2018 by Mr Jari Sinkari, Consul-General of Finland to Hong Kong & Macao, the newly launched centre offers a host of services to applicants which include SMS service option to track the application status, facility for applicants to take their photographs as per the requirements laid out by the client government, photocopy service and document printing facilities to name a few.

The Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong& Macao also represents Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden for visa application services, which now allow applicants who plan to visit these countries to submit their visa applications at the new Finland Visa Application Centre.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said,"We are honored to partner with the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong & Macao with the launch of this new centre, as we strive to enhance the operational efficiencies to improve the overall experience of travellers who plan to visit Finland. The newly launched Visa Application Centre will now provide a convenient and comfortable service to all our applicants and we are confident of effectively catering to the growing travel demands from the region."

Finland Visa Application Centre

Address in Hong Kong: Unit 03-05, 12/F, Prosperity Millennia Plaza, 663 Kings Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, China

Helpline: +852-2122-9552

Email: info.finhk@vfshelpline.com

Website: http://visa.finland.eu/

Business hours: 09:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs (Monday to Friday, except scheduled holidays)

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 2574 Application Centres, operations in 137 countries across five continents and over 165 million applications processed as on 28 February 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 58 client governments. VFS Global's worldwide operations are certified ISO 9001:2008 for Quality Management System, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System and ISO 14001:2004 for Environmental Management System. For more information, please visit http://www.vfsglobal.com.

