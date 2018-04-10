Top Biochemical and Bioplastics Companies to Lead 7th Biobased Chemicals and Plastics Summit in Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre for Management Technology's (CMT)7th Biobased Chemicals and Plastics on 5-8 June 2018 in Bangkok takes stock of advances, innovations, regulations, public policies as well as commercialization prospects of bio-based chemical and bioplastics in Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663544/7th_Biobased_Chemicals_and_Plastics.jpg

In tune with growing focus on sustainability that is driving the demand for biobased chemicals, the Bangkok summit spotlights on the 'Future of Biobased Chemicals in Asia' by Lux Research while the 'Development of FDCA & its Potential' is presented by Wobaltexpedition Consultancy. The 3 day summit also has 3 key sessions on biobased chemical building blocks: 'Technological Developments of Biobased Building Blocks, Additives & Surfactants', 'Enabling CO2 Direct Use as a Valuable Building Block for Sustainable Chemicals & Plastics' and 'Conversion of Renewable Resources into Drop-in Biobased Chemical Building Blocks' to be presented by Croda, Econic Technologies and Global Bioenergies respectively.

IKEA is slated to share an end user's perspective on 'Unleashing Potential in Bio-based Materials Value Chain' and how it is using biobased materials in its products, while beverages manufacturing major-- PepsiCo presents its Long-term Sustainable Packaging Strategies-- highlighting its developments on sustainable materials, compostable and biodegradable packaging.

The biochemical track also feature these presentations by:

LanzaTech- Innovating Approaches to Carbon Smart Future for a Circular Economy

Novomer- Using Bio-ethanol to Produce Bio-acrylic acid, Bio-succinic acid & Bio-polyols

MitrPhol Sugar - Modernizing Biorefinery & Creating Value Added Biobased Products

PTT Global Chemical - Biochemicals plans and Thailand's Bioplastics industry update

Bioplastics industry update Clariant Chemicals- Open Innovation in Biobased Plastics & Chemicals

Poyry Management Consulting - Highlights of Bio-based Chemical & Plastic Markets in 2017-2018

Sofinnova Partners- Role of Start-ups in Innovation of Bio-sourced Molecules & Plastics. Emergence of a New Business Model

Among key speakers from bioplastics industry players are Carbios sharing on 'Novel Enzymatic Process to Depolymerize Plastics', Synvina with paper on 'Establishing an Innovative PEF Supply Chain', plus DuPont Industrial Biosciences detailing its innovation in bio-based materials in a paper entitled - 'Derived from Nature, Designed for Performance'.

The success stories and emerging applications of 'Marrying High-level Performance with Sustainability for Cellulose-based Thermoplastics' is shared by Eastman Chemical Company while the opportunities and challenges of 'Marine Degradable Plastics' is presented by Organic Waste Systems. The rest of panellist for bioplastics track include:

IndoChine Bio Plastiques (ICBP)- Assessment of Cassava Supply in Southeast Asia

Plantic Technologies- Development of Biobased PE & Market Potential

UPM Raflatac- Labelling a Smarter Future with Plant Based PE

Sulzer- Upscaling & Enabling PLA Production on an Industrial Scale

Polydime International - Future of Sri Lanka Bioplastics Market

A post conference site visit to Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Plant is arranged on 8 June 2018.

Visit 7th Biobased Chemicals and Plastics website or call Ms. Grace Oh at +65-6346-9147for more details.