Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

MUNICH, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Analytica 2018-- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled an expanded portfolio of new instruments and software designed to accelerate discovery and enhance productivity for customers working in pharma and biotech, environmental analysis, academic research and other applications. Digital science highlights on display include instrument connectivity, cloud enablement, and the automation of compliance, consumables procurement and other workflow enhancements.

Attendees can learn more about Thermo Fisher's commitment to laboratory innovation in hall 1, booth 101 at the Messe Munchen April 10-13, 2018, during the 26th International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Biotechnology and Analytica conference.

"Our customers want to improve productivity, collaboration and knowledge management by taking an integrated, standardized and unified approach that digitally transforms their labs," said Dan Shine, senior vice president, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher. "We're focused on delivering a highly integrated and expandable portfolio that leverages our unique depth of capabilities. From sample prep to data management to the systems that support complex workflows and applications, scientists demand the latest digital enhancements to move science forward faster."

Software and Connected Capabilities

The new Thermo Scientific Chromeleon XTR Laboratory Management System builds on the company's gold standard chromatography data system (CDS). It is designed to ensure process adherence, data integrity and complete regulatory compliance with standards including cFDA, USFDA, MHRA, EU and cGXP. Chromeleon XTR leverages the existing laboratory management capabilities in Thermo Fisher SampleManager LIMS, LES and SDMS software,including laboratory information management systems (LIMS), lab execution system (LES) technologies and scientific data management solutions (SDMS) providing comprehensive laboratory and data management for QA/QC workflows across all industries.

New to Analytica this year is the cloud-based Thermo Fisher Platform for Science software, which is designed to connect the complex R&D scientific ecosystem through LIMS and LES solutions.This technology enables laboratory data management from research to manufacturing both on site and in the cloud. It provides the infrastructure to manage lab workflows, allowing end-to-end sample and specimen tracking across experiments, assays and processes.

Finally, Thermo Scientific Fourier infrared (FTIR) instruments now feature innovative OMNIC Anywhere software, a cloud-based solution for molecular spectroscopy applications that lets customers store, share and interpret spectral data across multiple labs on Windows and Apple computing platforms. Designed for use on Thermo Scientific spectrometers, the OMNIC Anywhere app offers researchers, lab technicians, educators and students remote access to data. This software is the newest application powered by the Thermo Fisher Cloud, which enables instrument users to collect, monitor, analyze, share and store data in a secure environment.

Accelerating discovery and increasing productivity

Cloud-enabled instruments can ensure everything in a lab is connected, from research protocols and pipettes to data storage. The ability to connect multiple instruments and share data simplifies workflows and lab management, helping customers meet their goals for innovation and productivity.

As the first biological safety cabinet with on-board cloud connectivity, the new Thermo Scientific HeraSafe 2030i unit is designed for contamination control and greater productivity across challenging applications in bioproduction, clinical diagnostics and applied research. The new cabinet preserves cell viability and user safety while enabling secure remote collection and storage of data, facilitating superior analytical reproducibility and traceability of results.

A new web-based pipetting application, the Thermo Scientific My Pipette Creator, enables seamless connectivity with electronic pipettes for better performance and safe, efficient and rapid protocol sharing. As the first cloud-based application designed to enable efficient, centralized programming of connected pipettes, the My Pipette Creator application provides a library of pre-programmed protocols for the Thermo Scientific E1-ClipTip pipettes. This feature allows customers to save time, ensure consistency and minimize programming errors for reproducible, reliable and traceable results.

The new Thermo Scientific Cell Locker cell culture management system is designed to segregate sensitive cells into individual, removable and protected chambers for safe and simultaneous growth in a single incubator. The breakthrough system effectively minimizes cross-contamination while offering enhanced stability and flexibility. Each chamber can be accessed separately, while conditions across the other chambers remain stable and consistent for uncompromised cell growth.

Digital Transformation

Thermo Fisher is also actively participating in the Digital Transformation Forum hosted by the organizers of Analytica. The company will deliver six educational seminars designed to highlight the latest scientific developments, innovations and applications expected to revolutionize laboratory work through enhanced connectivity. For a schedule of presentations click here.

For more information regarding Thermo Fisher products and services exhibited at Analytica, please visit the Thermo Fisher Scientific Media Room.

