Cambridge Pixel's VSD System Selected for Middle Eastern Military Border and Maritime Security Programme

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cambridge Pixel's Video Security Display (VSD) system has been selected as part of a military mobile protection programme in the Middle East, integrating multiple sensors (radar and cameras) to provide comprehensive and effective monitoring for a border and maritime security application.

The project involves the supply of forty systems through Cambridge Pixel's Middle Eastern partner - Defense Integrated Solutions Security Systems (DISS). Each system is equipped with multiple sensor interface hardware and the VSD application software for deployment on a mobile platform.

The VSD system provides the operator with an intuitive full-screen graphical user interface (GUI) that presents multiple sensor windows to permit target tracking and aligning multiple sensors to the target to enhance awareness and quickly discern friendly targets from others.

Kevin Ferguson, General Manager, Defense Integrated Security Solutions Systems (DISS) LLC, said: "We needed a flexible and intuitive front end to the multi-sensor surveillance system we are supplying to a Middle Eastern customer."

"Cambridge Pixel's application met all our requirements. VSD integrates data from multiple radars and cameras and comes with automatic radar slew-to-cue, target tracking and transponder technology built-in and so enables an operator to filter out authorised targets and thereby speed threat detection."

The sensor-independent VSD software runs on a standard Windows PC and integrates and displays data from multiple radars and up to 16 daylight or thermal cameras. It also incorporates automatic radar slew-to-cue, radar tracking technology, track fusion as well as support for ship (AIS) and aircraft (ADS-B) transponders.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said, "We are delighted that our Video Security Display software has been selected for this border and maritime security programme. The software has been designed to address a wide variety of security and monitoring requirements and will provide the end user with a highly flexible and powerful solution."

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission-critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Hanwha Systems, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab Sensis, Royal Thai Air Force, Sofresud and Tellumat.

For more information about Video Security Display or other products from Cambridge Pixel, please visit http://www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44(0)-1763-852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

Media photos:

https://www.cambridgepixel.com/images/News/pr-diss.jpg

https://www.cambridgepixel.com/images/News/pr-diss_2.png

About Cambridge Pixel (http://www.cambridgepixel.com)

Founded in 2007, Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.