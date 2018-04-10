Clavister Joins Konica Minolta Sweden in its Year of IT Security

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, will be part of partner Konica Minolta's 'Year of IT Security' launching this April.

Clavister will be a critical component of the cloud security offering that Konica Minolta, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), will be introducing to customers via its Remote Care platform. The Remote Care platform-a managed IT and security service-contains different levels of protection and management; it ranges from features such as a Remote Care App; a simple monitoring service for MFP applications, to more robust security tools with Remote Care Backup and Antivirus. With the flagship service, Remote Care Workplace, Konica Minolta bringing the complete knowledge of IT management and security to their customers. Throughout all the platforms, Clavister will be the foundational cybersecurity solution using its virtual firewall product.

"Bringing awareness to IT Security to our customers, and how fundamental it is to business continuity, is our primary aim of the Year of IT Security. We have the confidence in Clavister's excellent technology to be major aspect of the offering we're putting to our MSP customers," says Anders Arbin Product marketing manager IT Services for Konica Minolta.

"Konica Minolta is one of our critical partners in the Nordics and I couldn't be happier that we're supporting them in this solution packaging and campaign. IT Security is so important, it's really our passion and the reason we build our technology and Konica-through its MSP customers-is using that technology to make their customer community safer," states Clavister's Director of Sales for the Nordics, Jan Nahlbom.

To learn more about Konica Minolta's Remote Care offering visit:http://remotecare.se

To learn more about Clavister Managed Security Service Provider Solutions visit:https://www.clavister.com/mssp

For more information regarding Konica Minolta, please contact:

Anders Arbin,Product marketing manager IT Services

anders.arbin@konicaminolta.se

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Sam Coleman, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-joins-konica-minolta-sweden-in-its-year-of-it-security,c2483691

The following files are available for download: