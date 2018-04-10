Zyxel Partners With Enea to Enhance Application Visibility for Security Solutions

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea(Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced that Zyxel Communications has embedded Enea's Qosmos ixEnginewithin Zyxel's ZyWALL UTM line of Unified Threat Management (UTM) products to provide in-depth application visibility into network traffic flows.

Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Zyxel has been connecting people to the Internet for nearly 30 years. The company supplies networking and security solutions for telcos and service providers, businesses and home users.

ZyWALL UTM is an all-in-one network security device that provides content filtering, anti-virus, anti-spam and intrusion detection services traditionally handled by multiple systems. Qosmos ixEngine identifies and extracts information traveling over networks in real time, providing a true picture of the traffic by identifying protocols and types of applications. This allows ZyWALL UTM to block, filter and mitigate security threats before they affect networked assets.

"Our customers' networks need to be protected against increasingly complex threats, up to the application level," said Nathan Yen, AVP of the Gateway Business Unit at Zyxel. "By embedding Qosmos ixEngine in our ZyWALL UTM, we are able to deliver unprecedented levels of security. The partnership with Enea also means that we can focus all our resources on enriching our security portfolio, while relying on Enea for continuous updates of protocol signatures."

"Zyxel recognizes that the complexity and speed of change in network protocols and applications requires dedicated expertise," said Jean-Philippe Lion, Senior Vice President of the DPI Business Unit at Enea. "I am pleased that we can strengthen Zyxel security products with best-in-class network intelligence technology."

Qosmos ixEngine is the de facto industry-standard for IP classification and metadata extraction, based on Deep Packet Inspection (DPI). Cybersecurity and networking specialists use Qosmos ixEngine to gain application visibility, accelerate development and strengthen capabilities of new solutions.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We supply NFVI software platforms, embedded DPI, real-time operating systems, video traffic management, cloud data management, and professional services. Solution vendors, Systems Integrators, and Service Providers use Enea to create new networking products and services faster, better and at a lower cost. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea Enea OSE Netbricks Polyhedra EneaElement, Qosmosand Qosmos ixEngineare registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEÂck, PolyhedraLite, EneaElementCenter, EneaOn-device Management, EneaNFV Core, and EneaNFV Access are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2018.

About Zyxel Communications

Focused on innovation and customer-centric technology and service, Zyxel Communications has been connecting people to the Internet for nearly 30 years. Our ability to adapt and innovate with networking technology places us at the forefront of the drive to create connectivity for telcos and service providers, businesses and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in today's communications market with an unrivalled track record, including:

1,500 passionate associates worldwide

100 million devices creating global connections

700,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

150 global markets served

Today, Zyxel is building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace - powering people at work, life, and play. Zyxel, Your Networking Ally.

