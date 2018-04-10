Teleste and Samsung Empowered Hibox Smartroom TV at Original Sokos Hotel Kaarle in Finland

TURKU, Finland, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation has provided an All-IP hotel TV solution to Original Sokos Hotel Kaarle ("Hotel Kaarle") in Finland, in partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. The deployment to the four-star hotel with 160 guest rooms and suites was carried out by Hibox, in conjunction with furnishing the hotel with Hibox Smartroom - a solution that offers guests with modern, online TV and interactive services and enables easier management of daily activities for the hotel.

"We were excited to cooperate with Hibox and Samsung in helping Hotel Kaarle provide their guests with a delightful digital experience. In addition to offering smart, intearactive services for guests, they can now empower their staff with easier management of activities such as check-in and check-out as well as maintenance and cleaning. The jointly-created Teleste and Samsung All-IP hotel TV solution has been designed to help hospitality operators embrace these kinds of innovations by enabling a smooth transition to IP connectivity, even in buildings where re-cabling is not a desired option", explained Jason Dando, Director of Hospitality and AV solutions for Teleste Corporation.

Deploying the cloud-hosted Smartroom requires an IP network connection in every guest room. For Hotel Kaarle, the ideal way to establish the connectivity was provided by the All-IP HTV solution from Teleste and Samsung, which enables Gigabit-level, robust IP connecitivity over existing TV aerial cabling. The solution makes it possible for hotels to deliver a complete platform for a premium in-room experience without the need for pulling new cabling.

"This combination of Teleste's DOCSIS solution and Samsung's smart hotel TVs with built-in modems allows us to deliver digital experiences that guests have never seen before over coax cabling. The in-room installation is very elegant with no extra cables or boxes. Guests can cast their own content onto the TV and enjoy fast streaming from cloud services, through a rock-solid fixed data connection built on top of a regular coax antenna network. This is a game-changer for the up to 90% of hotels that lack a fixed network connection to the rooms", says Mathias Johnson, VP Product, Hospitality at Hibox.

Based on the proven DOCSIS technology, the All-IP HTV solution utilises Teleste's DAH100 mini-CMTS at the hotel premises and a Samsung HE694 Series Hospitality TV with an in-built DOCSIS modem in each guest room. No other hardware is needed, which makes the solution quick and easy to install and ensures that guests will be able to enjoy seamless internet, Wi-Fi and TV services without outages or interference.

"We've experienced several different TV systems over the years, and there have always been difficulties with our legacy coax infrastructure. We installed the Hibox solution with Samsung DOCSIS TVs in October 2017, and it's the most reliable and user friendly we've seen. The performance is surprisingly fast", explains Roy Känsälä, technical serviceman of the hotel.

"Switch from traditional to IPTV system was never so easy. Thanks to Samsung ALL-IP HTV HE694 and Docsis CMTS from Teleste it's really possible within a day or two; without losing hotel revenue, necessity of rewiring whole premise or guest's disturbance. Moreover, HIBOX technological experience and close partnership with Samsung made its IPTV system be installed easily and deployed in the all rooms so smoothly." said Piotr Lipiec, Europe Hospitality TV Business Development Manager from EHQ Samsung Electronics.

