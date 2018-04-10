Cenveo Publisher Services Announces Smart Suite Version 2.0

Next-Generation Software That Reengineers Pre-editing, Copyediting, Production, and Content Delivery

COLUMBIA, Maryland, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenveo Publisher Services, a division of Cenveo, Inc., announces the release of Smart Suite Version 2.0, a cloud-based ecosystem of publishing tools that streamlines the production of high-quality content. This exciting tool combines user interface (UI) redesign and tighter integration with high-speed production engines to solve the challenges related to multi-channel publishing.

The unified toolset comprises four modules that seamlessly advance content through publishing workflows while validating and maintaining mark-up language behind the scenes:

Smart Edit is a pre-edit, copyedit, and conversion tool that incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit publishers not only in terms of editorial quality but also better, faster markup and delivery to output channels.

is a pre-edit, copyedit, and conversion tool that incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit publishers not only in terms of editorial quality but also better, faster markup and delivery to output channels. Smart Compose is a fully automated production engine that ingests structured output from Smart Edit and generates page proofs. Designed to work with both 3B2 and InDesign, built-in styles based on publisher specifications guarantee consistent, high-quality layouts.

is a fully automated production engine that ingests structured output from Smart Edit and generates page proofs. Designed to work with both 3B2 and InDesign, built-in styles based on publisher specifications guarantee consistent, high-quality layouts. Smart Proof provides authors and editors with a browser-based correction tool that captures changes and allows for valid round tripping of XML.

provides authors and editors with a browser-based correction tool that captures changes and allows for valid round tripping of XML. Smart Track brings everything together in one easy UI that logs content transactions. The kanban-styled UI presents a familiar workflow overview with drill-down capabilities that track issues and improve both system and individual performance.

"Smart Suite 2.0 is the next generation publishing engine that focuses on a combination of artificial intelligence, including NLP, and system intelligence that eliminates human intervention and achieves the goal of high-speed publishing with editorial excellence," explains Francis Xavier, VP of Operations at Cenveo Publisher Services. "Smart Suite auto generates multiple outputs, including PDF, XML, HTML, EPUB, and MOBI from a manuscript in record-setting time."

Smart Suite is fully configurable for specific publisher requirements and content types. Customized data such as taxonomic dictionaries, and industry integrations such as FundRef, GenBank, and ORCID, enhance the system based on publisher requirements.

To learn more about Smart Suite and to schedule your demo, email info.psg@cenveo.com or visit Smart Suite online.

About Cenveo Publisher Services

Cenveo Publisher Services, a Cadmus Journal services company, a division of Cenveo, Inc., is the industry leader in transformative publishing solutions. Cenveo Publisher Services provides content services and innovative technology solutions that drive revenue growth,streamline operations,and ensure editorial excellence. With The Publisher's Office and The Design Studio, Cenveo provides full''service editorial, management, production, and art & design support for print and digital products across the publishing spectrum. For more information, please visit www.cenveopublisherservices.com.

About Cenveo

Cenveo, world headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading global provider of print and related resources, offering world-class solutions in the areas of custom labels, envelopes, commercial print, content management and publisher solutions. The company provides a one-stop offering through services ranging from design and content management to fulfillment and distribution. With a worldwide distribution platform, we pride ourselves on delivering quality solutions and service every day to our customers. For more information please visit us at www.cenveo.com.

Inquiries should be directed to Marianne Calilhanna at +1 (267) 640-9158

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641787/Cenveo.jpg