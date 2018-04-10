PrecisionBiotics Warns Embarrassment Leads Brits to Ignore Symptoms, According to New Research for IBS Awareness Month (April 2018)

LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New research[1] published at the start of IBS Awareness Month reveals over 70% of 35-44-year olds regularly suffer some form of bowel health issue. Despite this a sixth of 2,000+ people surveyed admitted never visiting a doctor. The results also show that less than half (46%) actually know all the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Distressingly nearly 3 in 10 (28%) have soiled themselves in public, nearly a quarter (23%) passed wind in a meeting, almost 1 in 5 have passed wind during sex (19%) and 17% have to carry two sets of clothing because of soiling or bloating.

Half of those surveyed (48%) revealed that they put off going to the doctor if they suspect they have IBS or a gut problem, with 48% hoping that the issue would stop naturally, and more than 3 in 10 (31%) feeling too embarrassed to go. The research reveals that stress is the biggest trigger of IBS/gut problems (41%), followed by diet (29%). As a result, 1 in 5 have had to research public toilets before leaving the house, and a further 40% have had to carry spare toilet roll and carry spare underwear.

Over half of those surveyed (52%) have found themselves needing the toilet while in public and unable to find one, meaning that over 6 in 10 (66%) have had to go into a pub/restaurant to use their facilities, nearly half (49%) have pretended to be a customer to use a toilet and 18% have had to dash to find toilet. Concerningly 35% of adults admit to being caught short while needing the toilet.

Many over the counter treatments address IBS symptoms however the Alflorex supplement is one of very few clinically proven to address the root cause of the condition and its 35624 culture is the only bacterial strain to have shown reduction of symptoms. It is little surprise that it is the number one recommended probiotic by US gastroenterologists and was winner of the Best Natural Product and Best GI Product in the Irish Pharmacy News OTC Awards for 2016-17.

PrecisionBiotics recommends one refrigeration-free capsule of Alflorex a day to help ease symptoms, which can be bought from Boots, pharmacies and Amazon. Visit http://www.PrecisionBiotics.com

