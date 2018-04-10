sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capio AB (publ) has Published the 2017 Annual Report

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capio AB (publ) has published the 2017 Annual Report on www.capio.com.

At Capio, we work to achieve the changes and improvements needed to maintain and develop quality and increase productivity in healthcare. This work not only benefits patients and funders, but also ensures that Capio creates value for employees, shareholders and society at large. Efficient, high-quality healthcare, with responsible use of resources, is vital to the long-term development and sustainability of our society. Capio is an innovative and reliable partner that contributes to developing healthcare. Read more in the Annual Report.

The Annual Report is available as an attachment to this release and for download at www.capio.com.

The Annual Report is also available in Swedish at www.capio.com/sv.

A printed copy of the Annual Report could be ordered at www.capio.com

For information, please contact:

Olof Bengtsson, CFO
Telefon: +46-761-18-74-69

Kristina Ekeblad, IR Manager
Telefon: +46-708-31-19-40

This information is information that Capio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.00 CET on April 10, 2018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/capio-ab--publ--has-published-the-2017-annual-report,c2491512

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/277/2491512/819040.pdf

PDF


