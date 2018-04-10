Suning Reveals How Smart Retail will Reshape the Future of Business at 2018 Boao Forum for Asia

BOAO, China, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning, the leading omni-channel smart retailer in China, has revealed how smart retail will reshape future business development at the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA). The owner of Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 company, unveiled its report in a panel session called "Intelligent Industries Serving for Better Life" where a new White Paper of Smart Retail in 2018was alsolaunched on April 9th.

Taking place by 8-11 April in Boao, a town in south China's Hainan Province, this year's annual BFA conference is themed "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity". Dedicated to China's 40 years of reform and opening up, the key words of the conference are highlighted as "reform", "opening-up" and "innovation". When it comes to business, today's tech-driven transformation has already made these the biggest emerging trends of the retail industry.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sun Weimin, Vice President of Suning.com, said: "The advent of smart retail is about the datamation of all the retail factors including products, logistics, check-out process, and achieving more intelligent sourcing, selling and services, seeing applied technology innovations including omni-channels, internet-of-things (IOT), big data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) becoming ubiquitous. The linear model of make-sell-consume will be superseded by one of experience-buy-make. The core purpose is to continuously provide better products and services to boost consumer satisfaction and industry benefits, creating better life experiences for people in the context of consumption advancement."

The White Paper "2018 Better Life - Smart Retail" launched at the event features research into the smart retail practices of the industry's biggest players including Suning, Alibaba and JD. The study shares an analysis of future trends, forecasts, opportunities and challenges for the industry, demonstrating a smart retail ecosystem in China for consumers, enterprises, experts and professionals. The White Paper notes that consumers' increasing pursuit of better lives and quality shopping experiences will be the impetus for further development in smart retail, while tech innovations and the capability to integrate all consumption factors and scenarios is critical.

As a forward thinking O2O retail company with over 27 years' experience and 600 million registered customers across diversified industries, Suning has taken its own advantages to meet new opportunities of the revolution. Based on the strategy of developing smart retail, Suning brings a number of innovative business practices to meet consumers' advanced demands. These include Suning Cloud Store, Suning.com Direct-sales Store, Suning unmanned Biu store, Suning Ji Wu and SuFresh. Suning's strategy will also provide a smart solution to ushering in a 3D-printing era of the retail industry and drive the efficient development of business. An anticipated 15,000 Internet-connected stores will be opened by Suning within the next three years and the company plans to achieve a total of 20,000 in operation by 2020.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual revenue of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media &Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.

For more information see www.suningholdings.com

