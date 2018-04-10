sprite-preloader
10.04.2018 | 14:57
UK Mortgages Ltd - Webinar Presentation

PR Newswire
London, April 10

UK Mortgages Ltd

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Webinar

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager ofUK Mortgages Ltdwill be hosting a webinar onTuesday 10thApril 2018at11.00am.

The webinar should last around 45 minutes, with the opportunity for questions afterwards.

If you wish to access the webinar, please emailsales@twentyfouram.comand a member of the team will send further details.

A copy of the presentation is available at: https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/fund-literature/
or by clicking here

For further information, please contact:
TwentyFour Asset Management:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited:
Chris Gook +44 (0)20 7260 1000


© 2018 PR Newswire