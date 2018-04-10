sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.04.2018 | 14:57
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 10

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 97 Ordinary shares on 5 April 2018 at a price of 234.00p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement.

Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 70,039 Ordinary shares, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 01245 398984


© 2018 PR Newswire