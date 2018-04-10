UK's Prestigious Wellington College Deploys FST Biometrics' In-Motion Identification to Upgrade to its Secure Access Operation

HOLON, Israel, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FST Biometrics, a leading biometric identification solutions provider, today announced it has installed its In-MotionIdentification (IMID') solution to provide secure access and an enhanced customer experience for students and members of the Wellington Health & Fitness Club.

Wellington College is one of the UK's esteemed boarding schools, established in 1859, built as a monument to the first Duke of Wellington. The classically-built institution decided to make this high-tech upgrade to its security infrastructureselecting FST's IMID solution for its accuracy, speed and ease-of-use for members.

"We required a system that provided touch-free in-motion identification for smooth member access to our fitness centre, while preventing access to those unauthorised," explained Brian Cannon, Operations Bursar for Wellington College. "We value our tradition, but also are prepared to go cutting-edge for the sake of members' time, health and safety, all of which are preserved through FST's advanced biometric identification system."

FST's IMID Access will manage secure access for the fitness centre's 3,000 members, with access points deployed at the facility's main entrance. IMID is also integrated with Wellington's Gladstone MRM Plus2 system and TRP member experience management software to ensure every member receives appropriate service and attention from staff.

"We are proud that such a prominent institution has selected IMID to enhance the center's security and operational efficiency, and to help staff provide more personalised service to members," said Arie Melamed, Head of the Access Control Identification Solutions Division of FST Biometrics. "Our biometric solution is ideal for use in this setting. The centre is reserved for student use at specific hours, while paying members access the leisure facilities at other times. IMID is fully customisable to ensure the right people are granted access at appropriate times."

"Given our strong experience working with Wellington College for several years, we knew they expected an access control solution that would be both secure and elegant," said Andrew Wylie, FTL Secure Solutions, FST's strategic partner in the UK, and a leading provider of design, installation, commissioning, testing and training for access control systems. "FST's IMID Access provides the convenience and simplicity of in-motion, visual identification while also offering the highest level of biometric-based reliability."

FST's IMID Access is deployed in health and wellness centres around the globe, and is also used in large corporations, healthcare facilities, institutions of higher education, in retail applications and others.

