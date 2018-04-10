sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Paroc Group Capacity Expansion Investment in Poland Proceeds According to Plan

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Paroc Group has recently launched a capacity expansion programme in its Trzemeszno plant in Poland to support its growth strategy for Central and West Europe. In addition to the positive market situation, two key macro drivers - energy efficiency and fire safety - are expected to increase the demand for insulation materials. Paroc believes that the demand growth will be especially in favour of stone wool insulation materials due to its superior fire resistance properties.

The construction work of a new state-of-the-art stone wool production line is ongoing in the existing plant in Trzemeszno, Poland. The plant offers a good platform thanks to the already existing infrastructure, optimal geographic location and experienced workforce. The utilization of the latest Paroc technology will ensure high capacity, efficiency, and excellent product quality.

"This is an important step for Paroc to continue the profitable growth. Our customers in Central and West Europe will benefit from the investment capacity.and the close geographical location", says Anders Dahlblom, Managing Director of Paroc.

The investment is expected to be completed in 2019. The total value of the investment amounts to approximately 60 million euro. The total annual production volume is expected to increase by 60-70 thousand tons across the building and technical insulation.

Additional information
Olga van Iterson
Paroc Group Marketing Communications Director
tel. +358-50-325-2376

