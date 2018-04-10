exocad releases ChairsideCAD

DARMSTADT, Germany, April 10,2018 /PRNewswire/ --exocad recently announced the availability of its new ChairsideCAD software solution for the design of same-day restorations in the dental practice.

ChairsideCAD is the first complete open-architecture CAD/CAM software platform for single-visit dentistry. The chairside workflow is streamlined, easy to learn and optimized for usage in the practice, including a step-by-step guide through the design process. It's based on the same proven technology as exocad's 'best-of-breed' lab software, renowned for its reliability and robust features. In just a few steps, exocad ChairsideCAD creates highly esthetic proposals with minimal post processing.

"What makes ChairsideCAD unique is the integration with open-architecture scanners, milling machines, and printers", says Maik Gerth, CTO of exocad. "Our approach guards against future obsolescence by assuring access to the latest, most innovative equipment from multiple vendors in the open market" according to Mr. Gerth. He points out that "if you want to make changes to your workflow, equipment, or services, exocad adapts to your practice. The common thread is exocad's open-architecture platform that enables you to integrate hardware and materials, without limiting your choices to a single-vendor model."

Same day restorations are a growing part of dentistry. Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO, points out that "patients request it, and meeting this demand results in new challenges for dentists and labs alike.Our goal is to provide technology that helps both clinicians and lab technicians take maximum advantage of digital processes - as collaborators, not competitors." exocad ChairsideCAD features dentalshare, an on-line collaboration platform providing secure communication and near real-time data transfer between dental professionals. "We enable lab technicians to provide additional digital services to their clients, as many steps of the digital process can also be performed by a partner lab" says Mr. Steinbrecher.

exocad ChairsideCAD will be available in EU and US markets via selected resellers who have appropriate processes in place for the distribution of Medical Devices in their respective market.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664783/chairsideCAD_screenshot01__1.jpg