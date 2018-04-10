Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan's North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUpWireless Charging Technology

With WattUp, the company is opening up an entire ecosystem of true wireless charging at-contact and at-a-distance for mobile devices

SANTA CLARA, California, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the North American wireless charging market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Energous Corporation with the 2018 North American Company of the Year Award for WattUp its potentially market-changing wireless charging solution for mobile devices. Energous has made headway with regulatory approvals, notably obtaining industry-first FCC approval on its WattUp Mid Field technology late-last year under Part 18 guidelines, and expects to announce additional approvals on its latest technology iterations later this year.

"Energous' technology is highly scalable and innovative enough to alter consumers' mobile connectivity experience," said Todd Day, program manager of Connected Devices. "While there are many wireless charging solutions in the market, they are primarily coil-based solutions that have been in existence for more than 10 years and come with limitations. In addition to being tethered to a surface, the size of the coils prevent its application from being integrated into smaller mobile devices, which manufacturers dislike because they cannot implement the same technology in all of their products. Energous is driving much-needed change industrywide with its WattUp wireless technology, which delivers at-contact and over-the-air wireless power to mobile devices."

Like Wi-Fi, the WattUp ecosystem is complete with WattUp-enabled receivers and transmitters that work together seamlessly and ensure interoperability between devices. Energous' WattUp technology enables consumers to automatically charge devices as soon as they are within range of a WattUp transmitter, both at-contact and at-a-distance. WattUp transmitters provide directed radio frequency (RF) energy to devices, which then convert the signal to DC current to charge the identified device. Energous is a fabless semiconductor company that works with manufacturing partners to integrate WattUp into devices (receivers), such as smartphones, fitness bands and hearing aids, for example, and transmitters, which can include smart speakers, the bezel of a television, a computer monitor and more.

"Several businesses, like coffee shops and restaurants, have been hesitant to adopt a technology, as they are not convinced about the returns on investment, especially when customers still have the option to simply plug in their device," noted Day. "There is a lot of anticipation for this specific solution because it is highly scalable, ensures interoperability between devices, and frees consumers from having to ever think about charging their devices again."

Following Energous' industry-first FCC certification for its WattUp Mid Field transmitter under Part 18 guidelines, 2018 is poised to be a banner year for the company as it continues to accelerate product development, obtain necessary approvals on its latest technology iterations and work with its customers to begin shipping WattUp-enabled products to consumers later this year.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to an organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp-- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power-at-a-distance -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

