CROMSOURCE Offers Clients One Trial One Price' Guarantee

CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) providing a comprehensive portfolio of clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, announced a service offering and guarantee for their clients - One Trial One Price[TM]. This service offering was created based on feedback from existing and prospective clients frustrated with the trend of post-award change orders resulting from an underestimation of the trial requirements by the CRO.

Built upon CROMSOURCE's deep expertise in successfully and consistently executing clinical programs, clients can be assured that with One Trial One Price[TM] the cost mutually agreed at the contract phase is the price that is paid with no change orders. This is on the basis that the client allows CROMSOURCE to utilize its extensive experience and knowledge of the clinical trial environment and investigators to ensure that key project milestones are met without delay.

"Drug developers continue to experience an increased number of change orders, causing the cost of clinical trials to continue to rise. To mitigate the impact of this phenomenon, CROMSOURCE launched the One Trial One Price guarantee more than five years ago. With over 20 years of clinical research experience, we are confident in our ability to consistently deliver high quality data on-time and on-budget which allows us to keep our commitment to the original project costs," stated Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE.

Dr. Troy W. McCall, CROMSOURCE Chief Operating Officer, added, "With careful planning and collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, coupled with our clinical research expertise, we are able to guarantee that clients will not pay more than what is agreed during the contracting process. We believe that this is an unprecedented offering in our industry, yet one that we are able to stand behind due to our knowledge, experience, and commitment to complete customer satisfaction."

