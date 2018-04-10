Airbag Market Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Airbag Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the Airbag Market include increasing demand, technical innovations, rise in disposable income, and rapid urbanization & industrialization. Airbag Market is classified on the basis of product type, end users, distribution channel and geography.

Airbag Market is classified on the basis of product type as front impact airbag, rear curtain airbag, side airbag, centre airbag, knee airbag and seat cushion. Airbag Market is classified on the basis of end users as automotive, military aircrafts and aerospace. Airbag Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others. Airbag Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain.

The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

In case of geographical region, North America accounted a significant share of the Airbag Market due to technical innovations. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to show significant growth rates in Airbag Market due to awareness among customers, rise in number of road accidents and growing number of vehicles.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Airbag Market include Autoliv, ZF TRW and Takata. The other players operating in the Airbag Market include Ashimori, Hyundai Mobis, Bosch, Daicel, Ningbo Joyson Electronic, Delphi, Continental, Key Safety Systems, Nihon Plast, and Toyoda Gosei.

