Capstone Mining 2018 First Quarter Production Results

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced production results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Combined production totalled 19,200 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, with additional by-products of zinc, molybdenum, lead, silver and gold.

Q1 2018 Copper Production (tonnes) Pinto Valley 11,400 Cozamin 4,300 Minto 3,500 Total copper production (1) 19,200

(1) Total production includes copper in concentrate and cathode production.

"Cozamin outperformed in the first quarter, with production at Pinto Valley slightly lower than expectations and Minto impacted by lower grades," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Consolidated production is expected to ramp up throughout the remaining quarters, aligned with our 2018 guidance."

"In the first quarter, we also announced an agreement to sell our Minto Mine to Pembridge Resources plc," added Mr. Pylot. "The transaction is progressing as planned and is expected to complete in the second quarter, with the proceeds earmarked to pay down our credit facility."

Operational Highlights

At Pinto Valley, production was lower than planned with throughput and recoveries at the low end of expectations. Grade was in line with the mine plan for the quarter, with higher head grade and production expected over the remainder of the year.

At Cozamin, production for the quarter was better than expected on higher grade.

At Minto , production was lower than planned with mining delays in the underground operations and lower than expected grades coming from the Area 2 Stage 4 pushback, resulting in lower grade mill feed during the quarter.

Q1 2018 Operating Details Pinto Valley Cozamin Minto Total Contained Production (1) - Copper (tonnes) 11,421 4,285 3,530 19,236 - Zinc (tonnes) - 795 - 795 - Molybdenum (Mo tonnes) 29 - - 29 - Lead (tonnes) - 21 - 21 - Silver (ounces) (2) 70,435 250,175 35,404 356,014 - Gold (ounces) (2) (3) - - 2,600 2,600 Payable Copper Production (1) (tonnes) (in concentrate and cathode) 11,037 4,115 3,415 18,567 Mine - Ore (tonnes) - open pit 5,065,704 - 474,549 5,540,253 - Waste (tonnes) 6,789,137 - 1,312,512 8,101,649 - Ore (tonnes) - underground - 214,942 90,921 305,863 Mill - Tonnes processed 4,834,434 212,912 366,578 5,413,924 - Tonnes processed per day 53,716 2,366 4,073 60,155 - Copper grade (%) (4) 0.27 2.09 1.16 0.40 - Zinc grade (%) - 0.62 - 0.62 - Molybdenum grade (%) 0.006 - - 0.006 - Lead grade (%) - 0.08 - 0.08 - Silver grade (g/t) * 45 4 19 - Gold grade (g/t) * - 0.35 0.35 Recoveries (%) - Copper 83.1(4) 96.3 82.9 85.8 - Zinc - 59.8 - 59.8 - Lead - 12.4 - 12.4 - Silver * 81.4 75.0 80.5 - Gold * - 55.2 55.2 Concentrates - Copper concentrate (dmt) 43,847 15,810 8,990 68,647 Copper (%) 25.0 27.1 39.3 27.4 Silver (g/t) * 487 123 355 Gold (g/t) * - 7.9 7.9 - Zinc concentrate (dmt) - 1,667 - 1,667 Zinc (%) - 47.7 - 47.7 - Molybdenum concentrate (dmt) 58 - - 58 - Lead concentrate (dmt) - 38 - 38 Lead (%) - 54.4 - 54.4 Silver (g/t) - 2,109 - 2,109 Payable Copper Shipped (tonnes) 12,372 3,831 3,924 20,127

(1) Adjustments based on final settlements will be made in future periods. (2) Silver and gold at Pinto Valley and gold at Minto are not assayed on site, resulting in a significant lag time in receiving this data. As such, these figures are estimates and for Minto includes gold contained in copper concentrate, but excludes gold contained in gold concentrate produced. (3) Pinto Valley gold production reaches payable levels from time to time. Any payable gold production will be reported in the period revenue is received. (4) Grade and recoveries were estimated based on concentrate production and may be impacted by settlements from prior production periods. *Silver and gold have not been estimated in the Pinto Valley resource model. Only recovered silver and payable gold is reported for this mine.

Operating Outlook

Capstone's 2018 copper production guidance for Pinto Valley and Cozamin remains unchanged. Capstone has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of the Minto mine, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Financial Results Timing

Capstone will report Q1 2018 financial results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time) Dial in: North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688 Webcast: http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1626391&s=1&k=ED9664FBED1580A051E48EE6D0B7D2E2 Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677 Replay Passcode: 285507#

The conference call replay will be available until Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The conference call audio and transcript will be available on Capstone's website within 48 hours of the call at http://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

