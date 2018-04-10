V22 Plc - Board Appointment

V22 Plc

("V22" or "the Company")

Board Appointment

V22 Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Tegan Mary Bristow as an Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Tegan Bristow is a Johannesburg-based artist and lecturer and the head of Interactive Digital Media at the University of the Witwatersrand. She has recently completed her PhD in Technology, Art and Culture Practices in Africa.

As an artist, Tegan has exhibited widely, exhibitions include 'Meaning Motion' at the Wits Art Museum and the Hotel Yeoville Project. Recently Bristow curated an extensive exhibition of African art with the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg, titled 'Post African Futures.'

In addition to her directorship of the Company, Tegan Bristow holds or has held the following directorships in the five years prior to the date of this announcement:

Current directorships Past directorships Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival n/a

Tara Cranswick, Executive Chairperson commented: "The directors are excited by the appointment of an international artist of such stature and look forward to working with Tegan on exploring the expansion of our activities into Africa.'

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

