Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Worth $2.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalthyroid gland disorder treatment marketsize is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and exhibit a 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of thyroid diseases around the globe is expected to drive demand for anti-thyroid drugs in the coming years. Hypothyroidism is one of the leading causes of hospitalization in U.S. Growing awareness about disease management amongst healthcare professionals and patients is another factor augmenting market growth. There are various private and public organizations working toward spreading awareness related to disease management, such as British Thyroid Foundation,TheAmerican Thyroid Association (ATA), and Thyroid Foundation of Canada.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Rising demand for these drugs has resulted in development of various generic equivalents of branded drugs to treat thyroid gland disorders. Generic drug manufacturers are focusing on strategies such as new product development, distribution channel enhancement, regional expansions, and collaborations with other companies for marketing their products to gain an edge over the competition. In addition, regulatory authorities that approve generic versions of branded drugs are working to overcome delays in product approvals and enable the availability of these drugs at a lower price. This is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Analysis Report By Indication (Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism), By RoA (Oral, Intravenous), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thyroid-gland-disorder-treatment-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Hypothyroidism held the dominant revenue share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism is expected to witness steady growth on account of increase in incidence of Graves' disease

The oral route is the most preferred or most frequently used route of administration owing to its convenience and simplicity, which helps improve patient compliance. The market is driven by the presence of a strong pipeline of oral anti-thyroid medications

Wholesalers accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2016 owing to increasing spending on outpatient prescription drugs along with overall healthcare expenditure. E-commerce is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years

The U.S. thyroid gland disorder treatment market is anticipated to exceed USD 1.03 billion by 2025 due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased patient awareness, and high healthcare expenditure and R&D in drug discovery and development

by 2025 due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased patient awareness, and high healthcare expenditure and R&D in drug discovery and development Asian countries, especially India and China , are expected to observe remarkable growth in the coming years

and , are expected to observe remarkable growth in the coming years The market is fragmented in nature, with presence of various large and small pharmaceutical players

Some of the key companies in the market areAbbott; AbbVie, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Mylan N.V.; Amgen Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; and Lannett Company, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Bio Hazards Bag Market - The driving factors responsible for the growth of bio-hazards bag market include hospitals which produce bio-hazardous waste for justifiable reason.



The driving factors responsible for the growth of bio-hazards bag market include hospitals which produce bio-hazardous waste for justifiable reason. Nanocapsules Market - The global nanocapsules market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness attractive CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period



The global nanocapsules market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to witness attractive CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market - The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2015.



The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size was valued at in 2015. Medical Marijuana Market - The global medical marijuana market size was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global thyroid gland disorder treatment market on the basis of indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hypothyroidism Hyperthyroidism

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oral Intravenous Others

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Wholesalers/Distributors Retail Chain Online Distribution Others

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com