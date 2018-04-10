sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.04.2018 | 14:58
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 10

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

10 April 2018

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameDavid Staples
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Ruffer Investment Company Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentRedeemable participating preference shares
GB00B018CS46
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
227.34p20,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 April 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire