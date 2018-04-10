Change Management Software Market to be Worth US$ 3,294.9 Mn by 2026, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has recently published a new report titled "Change Management Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026". According to this report, the global change management software market was valued at US$ 1,063.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2026. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to expand at a CAGR above 12% between 2018 and 2026. A shift from traditional systems to cloud-first approach among enterprise application buyers, stringent government regulations, and rise in connected devices are expected to propel the change management software market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Request a Sample for Research Insights athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42146

Factors such as digital transformation and rapid changes in IT, and Automation of IT systems and applications drive the market

Presently, various enterprises are digitizing critical tasks across its value chain. As IT continues, old technology needs to be replaced or existing solutions need improvements to address challenging applications. Additionally, if not planned properly, digitization makes it difficult to manage changes within the enterprise. Stakes involved with the changes to key business systems are higher and a slight error can cause adversely affect and cause loss of resources. Therefore, organizations are using change management software solution for monitoring and troubleshooting networks. Moreover, increase in demand for automated change management solution to simplify the change complexity and chaos in hybrid enterprises. Change management software help minimize errors arising due to changing configurations, improve worker productivity, and simplify overall IT change management process.

Download PDF Brochure athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42146

Cost-effective cloud-based solutions play pivotal role in the expansion of the market

The change management software market is divided into four segments, namely deployment type, component, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment model is more sought-after among users. Expansion of the cloud-based segment is due to its cost-effectiveness, flexible pricing models, and increase in demand for solutions from small and medium businesses. The cloud-based segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of above 17% during the forecast period. The services segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increase in investments by IT & Telecom and Governments in digitization is driving the change management software market

Several end-use industry verticals, especially government and IT & telecom are utilizing change management software solutions to track and manage IT changes within the enterprise. Demand for change management solutions continues to increase as it helps process automation, maintain audit trail for compliance purposes, and collaborate and schedule planned changes.

Request for Discount on this Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42146

North America is projected to continue to dominate the change management software market

In terms of geographies, the change management software market is segmented into five regions: North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America is expected to account for market share of more than 45% by 2026. Increase in adoption of change management software solutions by the government and IT & telecom industries to track IT changes within organization is anticipated to boost the change management software market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digitization, increasing cloud penetration, and advent of Internet of Things (IoT) across the region are some major factors propelling the change management software market in Asia Pacific. India, China, and Japan are major contributors to the market in the region due to rise in digitization in these countries. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region is attributed to prominent economies such as the U.K, Germany, and France, stringent government regulations in Europe, and adoption of change management software solutions to implement latest technologies and systems by various end-use industries.

Get Complete Table of Contents and Figures athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/42146

Major players operating in the global change management software market include ServiceNow Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cherwell Software, LLC., Ivanti, Axios Systems, EasyVista Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, and Zoho Corporation. These players engage in strategic acquisitions and collaborations to increase their market share in change management software market.

Market Segmentation:

Change management software Market Analysis, byDeployment Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

Change management software Market Analysis, by Component

Software

Services

Change management software Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Education

Health Care

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

TheChange management software Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

& South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Simulation Software Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/simulation-software-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/simulation-software-market.html Intellectual Property Software Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intellectual-property-software-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/