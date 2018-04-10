Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The transdermal drug delivery market is experiencing some of the most significant growth within the pharmaceutical industry, as MarketsandMarkets.com recently reported the market is expected to reach USD $125.88 Billion by 2021 from USD $92.40 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period. North America was expected to dominate the global market recently, with the U.S. accounting for a major share of the regional market. High incidence of skin diseases (such as psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer), increasing inclination of patients towards pain-free drug delivery, launch of new topical products, and increasing focus of prominent players on strengthening their presence in the North American market through acquisitions and expansions. With over one billion transdermal patches manufactured every year, the market is already of considerable size as the future growth is expected to continue to improve. Key players in the market include the typical pharmaceutical giants, but there are also strong companies of a smaller scale that are making noise through creative innovation. Active companies in the biotech and pharma markets today include: Nutriband Inc. (OTC: NTRB), Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX), Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK).

Nutriband Inc. (OTC: NTRB) BREAKING NEWS: Nutriband is pleased to announce the acquisition of 4P Therapeutics Inc. on April 5, 2018. Nutriband has acquired 100% interest in 4P Therapeutics for a total of $1,900,000 payable in both company stock and cash. 4P Therapeutics will receive 250,000 shares of common stock and a cash amount of $400,000. Steven Damon, CEO of 4P Therapeutics, has been appointed to the Nutriband Inc. Board of Directors.

4P Therapeutics will now become the Pharmaceutical and Development arm of Nutriband Inc. with a specific focus on Transdermal and Topical Technologies, prescription drugs and clinical development. Included in the acquisition of 4P's IP Portfolio is Defent' abuse deterrent patch technology, an opioid abuse deterrent platform for the transdermal delivery of opioid-based medications. Defent' lowers the risk of abuse and misuse, creating a safer treatment for patients.

Nutriband has also acquired 4P's Exenatide transdermal delivery system, currently in Phase I clinical development. If successfully taken through Phase III and to commercialization, it will compete with injectable Exenatide such as Byettaand Bydureonby providing an injection free alternative for patients with type II diabetes.

A Full Pipeline of drugs and technology can be found on 4P's website http://www.4ptherapeutics.com/.

4P Therapeutics is a private company focused on the research and development of novel drug delivery technologies and therapeutics. 4P develops products that meet the needs of patients, physicians and payers. The company has capabilities for developing pharmaceutical products ranging from pre-clinical testing to clinical manufacturing and early stage clinical development (Phase I/II). A key company focus and area of expertise is in the development of transdermal products for currently injected compounds, including proteins, peptides, macromolecules and biologics. Transdermal delivery of commercially available drugs or biologics that are typically delivered via injection has the potential to improve safety, efficacy and therapeutic outcomes associated with these treatments. Read this and more news for Nutriband at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ntrb.html

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) recently announced that it will introduce in the U.S. a third cost-saving HIV combination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Symfi' (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 600 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets, a once-daily, single-tablet regimen (STR), indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg. "As the largest supplier of antiretrovirals by volume in the world, Mylan has a longstanding commitment to expanding affordable access to treatments for people living with HIV," said Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. "As we continue to grow our U.S. portfolio of ARV products, now including Symfi Lo', Symfi', and Cimduo', we are providing access to patients and empowering them to choose the lower-cost ARV treatment option that is right for them."

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) last week announced that the waiting period has expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and the previously-announced Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is now effective. The global development and commercialization collaboration for Nektar's CD122-biased agonist, NKTR-214, was announced on February 14, 2018. Upon the collaboration agreement becoming effective on April 3, 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb made a non-refundable upfront cash payment of $1.0 billion to Nektar. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb paid the purchase price of $850 million to Nektar for the sale and issuance by Nektar of 8,284,600 shares of its common stock to Bristol-Myers Squibb pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into concurrently with the collaboration agreement.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) recently announced topline results from its investigator-initiated Phase IIa study at Yale University, suggesting that THX-110 [which is a combination of dronabinol (·†-9-tetrahydracannabinol) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)] significantly improved symptoms over time in adult Subjects with Tourette syndrome. "The successful completion of this study is a key milestone in our clinical development plan of our proprietary drug candidate THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome for which current available treatments are frequently inadequate or unsafe," said Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer at Therapix. "Moreover, these results are of particular interest as the pharmacology of THX-110 appears to be distinct from existing medications for TS and may offer a unique option for treating these patients. This study was designed primarily to confirm safety, tolerability and feasibility in this challenging patient population and is encouraging that we obtained positive data that suggests that the combination of dronabinol (·†-9-tetrahydracannabinol) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) (THX-110) should be pursued as a treatment for TS patients," continued Dr. Zuloff-Shani.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) announced in March it had closed the sale of RECOTHROMThrombin topical (Recombinant) and PREVELEAKSurgical Sealant to Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). "This action further illustrates the strategic evolution of our portfolio, and will free resources for investing in treatments for seriously ill infants and adults," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. "We believe these products are an excellent fit for Baxter, and this transaction is the best solution to meet patient needs." The approximately $185 million transaction consists of a base payment of $153 million, inclusive of existing inventory and subject to a closing inventory adjustment, and the remainder in potential future milestones. Baxter will assume other expenses, including contingent liabilities associated with PREVELEAK.

