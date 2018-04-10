Nickelodeon today announced new live action series "The Covurts" (working title), the first original co-production between Nickelodeon International and Israeli Nutz Productions-the subsidiary production arm of Ananey Communications Group-together with Israeli cable network HOT. The announcement was made today by Nina Hahn, SVP of International Production and Development for Nickelodeon, at global TV and digital content market MIPTV.

"The Covurts" focuses on Mr. and Mrs. Covurt, highly trained secret agents tasked with fighting an evil international organization. Little do they know that it is actually their three kids Hadrian, Mackenzie and Watts who are really the agency's biggest asset against crime.

Nickelodeon has ordered 40 x 22-minute episodes, which will be distributed to Nickelodeon's international audiences spanning 170+ countries and territories via the brand's more than 100 channels and branded blocks.

"The Covurts" was created by Tom Riles, David Guest and Patrick Quinn. The head writer is Israeli screenwriter Michal Cooper Keren, the creator of Nickelodeon Israel's Spell Keepers. The series is an original co-production between Nickelodeon International, Nutz Productions and Ananey Communications Group.

The series has entered pre-production, will film in Israel and will begin premiering internationally in 2019.

"After a long history of collaboration with Ananey, we are so excited to kick off our first co-production together with our partners in Israel," said Hahn. "We can't wait for young fans around the world to meet The Covurts!"

Orly Atlas-Katz, CEO OF Ananey Communications said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nickelodeon International. I am certain that with their vast experience in content for kids, HOT's programming expertise and our high-end productions abilities, this show will be something to look forward to."

Ananey is an Israeli content producer and pay-TV provider that serves as the Israeli licensor of several of Viacom's biggest brands, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, and produces both local and international original content.

The greenlight of "The Covurts" comes on the heels of Viacom purchasing a minority stake in Ananey Communications Group in 2017.

About Nickelodeon International:

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, with 1.2 billion cumulative subscriptions in more than 500 million households across 170+ countries and territories, via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

About Nutz Productions:

Founded in 2010, Nutz Productions is a high-end concept and production arm for Ananey Communications Group. Nutz produces all the original series for the Viacom brands (including shows on the Israeli Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Teen Nick and MTV Israel), as well as for other Israeli networks. The company also develops content in close cooperation with foreign production entities, honing its expertise in international productions. Recently, Nutz Productions was commissioned by Netflix to produce its remake production of Greenhouse Academy an original live-action daily-drama series which was first broadcast for 4 seasons on Nickelodeon Israel and locally produced by Nutz as well.

