10.04.2018 | 15:04
Cobalt 27 Announces Participation in Upcoming Battery Metals Conferences

TORONTO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(FRA: 27O), a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage systems markets, today announced its participation in the following upcoming battery metals conferences:

  • Metal Events' Lithium, Graphite & Cobalt Forum: Development & Growth
    Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will be presenting at 4:00 pm EDTon "Cobalt 27 - Cobalt streams and physical inventory",as part of Metal Events' Lithium, Graphite & Cobalt Forum: Development and Growth, to be held Tuesday April 17, 2018, in Montréal, PQ.
  • Metal Bulletin Battery Metals 2018
    Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel "Examining the cobalt supply chain, importance of oversight and incentive price curves", at11:15 am CSTonThursday April 19, as part of Metal Bulletin's Battery Metals 2018, to be held April 17-19, 2018, in Shanghai, China.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,980 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of eight cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information please visit the Company website at http://www.co27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA
Director, Corporate Communications
+1-604-828-0999
info@co27.com



© 2018 PR Newswire