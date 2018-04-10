Innovation in Cannabis Sector Delivering Trailblazer Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

USA News Group - As the US federal government sorts out its view on the legality of cannabis from the state level to national level, several cannabis-related companies are plunging ahead with R&D, as the sector braces to employ more people than the US manufacturing sector by 2020-The market is already now brimming with new ways for cannabis consumers to deliver their medicine into the system.

Notable innovations are arising from a variety of companies from pharmaceuticals, to growers and even packaging specialists, in a group that includes AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM), Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF), The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF), Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), and Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF).

By far the biggest news of the last few months in the sector was that of a partnership deal struck by the world's largest cannabis firm Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF) with Constellation Brands, Inc.. The first major crossover between cannabis and beer was now in play, as Constellation brought with it the familiar brand Corona to the table.

However, drinking your cannabinoids (whether in a beer, tea, or juice) isn't the only novel way to deliver the medicine to the consumer.

Whether it be cannabis chewing gum from AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM), mist sprays from The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF), or dissolving strips from Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF), there are plenty of options becoming available to a consumer base that's being spoiled with all types of new ways to enjoy the product.

NOVEL GIMMICKS APLENTY

While the most basic way to intake cannabinoids for a patient or recreational consumer is through the old-fashioned method of inhalation, there is still going to be resistance from newcomers who are dissuaded by the act of smoking, itself.

Thus, for a company looking to get its product into as many hands as possible, the introduction of safe, well-managed alternative options is a bonus in a market just about to blow up.

With the Canopy and Constellation deal, it couldn't get more mainstream than putting a cold beer into the consumer's hand. While there is still a long way to go before THC is placed in a commercial alcoholic beverage, the public can see an entry-point, possibly coming with a clear Corona bottle around it in the future.

However, it's the other ways that have been proposed, that might be even more interesting for consumers looking for fun and new methods to ingest their medicines.

While it doesn't actually produce any cannabis plants itself, Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is positioning itself as a leader of all cannabis-related packaging and accessories, including vape carts, glass products, and other handling accessories.

But it's the development of new methods of oral intake of cannabis that are turning heads.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) came out recently with a chewing gum called CanChew GumTM, which is the first of its kind in the world. With industrial hemp derived CBD, CanChew is legal in all 50 states of the USA.

The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF) has also tackled the edible dosage task, through its Decarb pills, and its peppermint medical cannabis sublingual mist, Elixir.

However, it appears that the perfect balance of dosage and efficacy has been delivered as a dissolving strip, called CannaStripsTM from Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF).

SUB-LINGUAL, SUBLIME

Founded in 2010, Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF) has been at the forefront of cannabinoid innovation since its inception.

The fruits of its research and development labours led to a breakthrough delivery method. Lifestyle Delivery Systems (LDS) came out with CannaStripsTM, a sub-lingual strip not unlike breath strips, that quickly dissolve under the tongue to deliver pure cannabis to the patient without the negative effects of smoking.

"Our technology centers around the delivery of the strip in the mouth," said Jim Pakulis, President of LDS in an interview with Inside Sources. "We have a patent pending for how the strip temporarily breaks down the mucal membrane and allows the active ingredients to dissolve and enter your bloodstream far quicker than anything we have found in medicinal marijuana."

The strips contain different dosages and cannabinoid calibrations, from just THC, to CBD, to CBD and melatonin (for sleep aid). The company's patent-pending delivery system technology is one of the fastest ways to deliver cannabis into the bloodstream, outside of inhalation. The user can feel the effects of CannaStripsTM in 90 seconds or less, depending on the dosage.

When LDS began looking to address the problem of consistent edible cannabis dosing, Pakulis described most of the products on the market were "glorified Fruit Roll Ups."

A year after initiating work, LDS researchers cracked the code to develop a product, guaranteed to deliver equal doses and distribution of the active ingredients-Even cutting CannaStrips down the middle divides the dose equally.

This kind of consistent dosing is incredibly rare in this industry, which for gives consumers peace of mind that they haven't had before with cannabis edibles.

"In our industry it is common that you don't know how much cannabis is in edibles. You don't know how much cannabis is in one brownie or a half a bite of cookie. With our strips you know the exact amount," said Pakulis.

By taking cannabis orally as an edible, both avoids the negative health effects associated with smoking and allows for more even ingestion of the active ingredients.

LDS targeted not only their innovative strip technology, as they themselves are growers of the cannabis plants they use for the necessary medicinal ingredients. It's one of the few fully vertically integrated medical cannabis companies in California.

With a $6 million facility in Adelanto, California, LDS has a head start on other companies looking to get started in the west coast state. Already equipped with extraction methods, and business relationships to meet their needs, the company is set up nicely for any future innovations that are to come down the pipeline.

INNOVATIVE COMPARABLES

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM)

AXIM is a biotechnology company, focusing on the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety, and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids based products. It also focuses on the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, oral health, and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York.

Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF)

Owners of the Tweed brand of cannabis products, Canopy Growth is a multi-licensed, geographically diverse marijuana producer, described as "one of the world's - and Canada's first - premier exporters of marijuana" by the Financial Post in 2016. Canopy is the parent company of licensed cannabis producers, Tweed Inc., Tweed Farms Inc., Bedrocan Canada Inc., as well as newly acquired Mettrum Health Corp. Canopy currently has a combined growing platform of over 665,000 sq. ft. of production space. It was also the first federally regulated, publicly traded cannabis producer in North America, and the first billion-dollar cannabis corporation. Canopy Growth was founded in 2014, and is based in Smith Falls, Ontario.

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB)

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions in the United States. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; cartridges and batteries; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone-lined polystyrene containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. Kush Bottles, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF)

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary creates award-winning innovative, easy to use and easy to understand products. With industry-leading cash cost per gram of $0.89, Hydropothecary is one of the lowest cost producers in the country. The first licensed producer in Quebec, the Company is headquartered in Quebec.

